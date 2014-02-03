版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 2月 3日 星期一 16:01 BJT

BRIEF-Julius Baer opens down 2 pct after FY results

ZURICH Feb 3 Julius Baer Gruppe AG : * Julius Baer shares open 2 percent lower after FY profit misses views
