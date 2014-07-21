版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 7月 21日 星期一 15:02 BJT

BRIEF-Julius Baer up 6.7 pct after H1, bank leumi deal

July 21 Julius Baer Gruppe AG : * Julius Baer opens up 6.7 percent following H1 earnings, deal with Bank Leumi
