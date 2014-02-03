BRIEF-Julius Baer says too early to U.S. tax provision

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
ZURICH Feb 3 Julius Baer Gruppe AG : * Julius Baer CEO says still too early to take provision for U.S. tax probe
settlement * Julius Baer CEO says ready to reach U.S. settlement as soon as possible,
depends on U.S. DOJ * Julius Baer CFO says looks regularly at all acquisition opportunities in
market, does not elaborate
April 21 A European Medicines Agency panel said on Friday it recommended granting marketing approval to Sanofi and Regeneron's experimental drug to treat rheumatoid arthritis.
NEW YORK, April 21 General Electric Co reported quarterly sales and adjusted earnings results that beat analysts estimates on Friday, but its shares fell on concerns about some of its industrial businesses and its cash outflow.