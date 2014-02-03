版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 2月 3日 星期一 14:50 BJT

BRIEF-Julius Baer says too early to U.S. tax provision

ZURICH Feb 3 Julius Baer Gruppe AG : * Julius Baer CEO says still too early to take provision for U.S. tax probe

settlement * Julius Baer CEO says ready to reach U.S. settlement as soon as possible,

depends on U.S. DOJ * Julius Baer CFO says looks regularly at all acquisition opportunities in

market, does not elaborate
