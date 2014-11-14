版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 11月 14日 星期五 16:38 BJT

BRIEF-Julius Baer shares down 4.4 pct after 10-month trading update

ZURICH Nov 14 Julius Baer Gruppe AG

* Julius Baer shares down 4.4 percent in early trading following 10-month trading statement Further company coverage: (Reporting by Joshua Franklin)
