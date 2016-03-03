LPC: Jumbo loans test US leveraged market as demand dries up

| NEW YORK, March 3
NEW YORK, March 3 New jumbo leveraged loans for
healthcare giant HCA Inc and chipmaker ON Semiconductor are
expected to price at a premium, as a dent in demand and
heightened volatility in the macroeconomic environment have made
riskier loans more difficult to sell.
Large loans, historically, have been considered more
attractive as they are easier to sell without materially
impacting price. But a dearth of new Collateralized Loan
Obligations (CLO) investors, the largest buyers of loans, and 31
consecutive weeks of loan fund outflows have dried up demand for
leveraged loans, which are costly and more likely to default.
"Counter intuitively, bigger deals are harder to get done
these days given risk-off environment and weak technicals," said
Sean Coleman, chief credit officer of Franklin Square.
The shift marks a stark contrast from recent years when
buyers felt compelled to step up and purchase the biggest loans,
which were considered to be the most liquid. Loan investors also
wanted to own the debt that would make up the loan index to make
sure that they were keeping up with the benchmarks.
So far just six loans of at least US$1bn have priced in 2016
after 67 term loans of this size priced in 2015, according to
Thomson Reuters LPC data. The current sweet spot for deals is in
the US$700m-US$800m range, according to one investor, with deals
over US$1bn definitely causing a bit of strain.
BIGGER ISN'T BETTER
HCA came to the market with a US$2bn term loan to refinance
an existing loan but quickly cut the size to US$1.5bn after it
was able to increase a high-yield notes offering to US$1.5bn
from US$1bn.
ON Semiconductor launched a US$2bn term loan Thursday to
back its acquisition of Fairchild Semiconductor.
"Two billion dollars is pretty hefty," the investor said.
"This will definitely test the market in terms of size, and you
are going to see them pay a little extra premium for that size."
The market for big deals has not dried up completely, and
investors are still willing to buy names that they are familiar
with. HCA is expected to find an easier time on the market
because it is a well-established name and has a strong
following, the investor said.
HUNG LOANS
In addition to concerns from investors, issuers are dealing
with banks that are reticent to agree to underwrite deals after
they were unable to syndicate several deals late last year and
into this year.
One of those included a US$5.6bn loan and bond deal backing
the buyout of software provider Veritas, which was shelved in
November. Banks still have that debt on their books.
"With the current volatility in the market and the bad
experiences that some underwriters have had with deals, I think
quite a few of the banks have taken a significant hit and are
not really forthcoming right now with underwriting," said
Stefanie Birkmann, a finance partner at Ropes & Gray.
That said, the outlook for 2016 is not completely gloomy,
and secondary prices rose in the early half of the week,
offering a glimmer of hope.
"I'm not so pessimistic for the year as a whole. I think it
will take some time to work this through, but I think we are
seeing a pickup already in medium-size deal activity," Birkmann
said.
This would be music to the ears of both banks and issuers
with plans to come to market, and the leveraged loan world is
already waiting for the institutional portion of the financing
package backing technology giant Dell's acquisition of data
storage products provider EMC.
Banks are still working on selling the US$10bn pro rata
portion of the expected US$45bn financing package. Dell has said
it plans to arrange a US$8bn Term Loan B and US$25bn of notes to
finance the deal. This loan is expected to hit the market toward
the end of the second quarter.
(Additional reporting by Lynn Adler.)
(Editing By Michelle Sierra and Chris Mangham)