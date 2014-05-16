Online cosmetics retailer Jumei shares rise 26 pct in debut

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 18
April 18 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 16 Shares of Jumei International Holding Ltd rose about 26 percent in their market debut, valuing the Chinese online cosmetics retailer at about $4.02 billion.
Jumei's initial public offering raised about $245.1 million, after the 11.1 million American Depositary Shares (ADSs) on offer were priced at a higher-than-expected $22 per share.
The company, backed by venture-capital firm Sequoia Capital, had initially said 9.5 million ADSs would be sold and priced at $19.50-$21.50 per share in the IPO.
Jumei's shares opened at $27.25 and touched a high of $28.28 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.
Goldman Sachs (Asia) LLC, Credit Suisse and J.P. Morgan were the lead underwriters for the IPO. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)
April 18 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 17 Emergency workers were investigating a hazardous material spill at Tesla Inc's Gigafactory battery plant in Nevada on Monday, but there were no significant injuries and no threat to the public, authorities said.
* Proposed buy of Metropolitan Colliery, associated 16.67% interest in Port Kembla coal terminal from Australian unit of Peabody to not proceed