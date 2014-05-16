版本:
Online cosmetics retailer Jumei shares rise 26 pct in debut

May 16 Shares of Jumei International Holding Ltd rose about 26 percent in their market debut, valuing the Chinese online cosmetics retailer at about $4.02 billion.

Jumei's initial public offering raised about $245.1 million, after the 11.1 million American Depositary Shares (ADSs) on offer were priced at a higher-than-expected $22 per share.

The company, backed by venture-capital firm Sequoia Capital, had initially said 9.5 million ADSs would be sold and priced at $19.50-$21.50 per share in the IPO.

Jumei's shares opened at $27.25 and touched a high of $28.28 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Goldman Sachs (Asia) LLC, Credit Suisse and J.P. Morgan were the lead underwriters for the IPO. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)
