ID verification company Jumio files for bankruptcy protection

CHICAGO, March 21 Jumio, an online
identification verification company whose clients include United
Airlines Inc and Airbnb, has filed for Chapter 11
bankruptcy protection for its U.S. business and initiated the
sale of assets, according to court documents.
The company, based in Palo Alto, California, said in a court
filing on Monday that it has struggled to raise funding for its
operations following government investigations into financial
irregularities and stock sales by its former management team.
"This has left Jumio with few alternatives," Jumio Chief
Executive Stephen Stuut said in the court filing in Delaware.
As a result, he said Jumio had decided to sell most of its
assets under a Chapter 11 restructuring process.
"Despite some of the challenges Jumio's leadership team
inherited, our underlying business remains exceptionally
strong," Stuut said.
The company said it has received a stalking-horse bid from
Jumio Acquisition LLC, a new entity formed by Facebook Inc
co-founder Eduardo Saverin. The bid was valued at about
$22.6 million, Jumio said.
The stalking-horse agreement opens the door for other
interested parties to make a bid. Jumio said it had received
initial interest from 32 potential bidders.
Saverin has also offered $3.7 million in financing to
provide liquidity needed to see the company through its
bankruptcy proceedings.
Jumio listed assets of between $1 million and $10 million
and liabilities of up to $50 million in its court filing.
The case is in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware,
No. 16-10682.
(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Matthew Lewis)