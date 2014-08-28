版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 8月 28日 星期四 13:36 BJT

BRIEF-Jungfraubahn Holding says BKW sells interest in Jungfraubahn Holding AG

Aug 28 Jungfraubahn Holding AG : * Says announces changes to Jungfrau Railway Group shareholder structure * Says has been informed by the BKW AG that it has sold its equity share of

10.3 per cent * Says BKW AG has sold its 10.3 per cent equity share that the energy company

held in the Jungfrau Railway Group AG * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
