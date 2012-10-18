版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 18日 星期四 23:51 BJT

Juniper has not received offers or hired bankers-source

Oct 18 Juniper Networks Inc has not hired any investment bankers to field acquisition offers for the company, nor has it received any buyout bids, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The person, speaking anonymously because they were not authorized to speak publicly, denied earlier reports on a financial news website that Juniper had received bids and hired a bank to assist in evaluating them.

