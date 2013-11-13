Juniper appoints Barclays executive Shaygan Kheradpir CEO

Nov 13 Network gear maker Juniper Networks Inc
named Barclays Plc's chief operations and
technology officer, Shaygan Kheradpir, as successor to Chief
Executive Kevin Johnson.
Kheradpir joined Barclays in January 2011. Before that, he
was executive vice-president and chief information and technical
officer at Verizon Communications Inc.
He will take up his new job on Jan. 1, Juniper said on
Wednesday.
Barclays' head of compliance and regulation, Hector Sants,
also resigned from the British bank on Wednesday.
Johnson, who has been CEO since September 2008, said in July
he would retire once a successor was found.
Juniper's shares were up 1.4 percent at $19.31 in early
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.