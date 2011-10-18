UPDATE 2-Juniper Q4 outlook disappoints

BRIEF-Flagstar to acquire delegated correspondent business from Stearns Lending LLC
(Rewrites paragraph 1; Adds details, background throughout; Updates share movement)
* Q3 adj EPS $0.28 vs est $0.28
* Q3 rev $1.10 bln vs est $1.09 bln
* Sees Q4 adj EPS $32-$36 vs est $0.36
* Sees Q4 rev $1.16-$1.22 bln vs est $1.23 bln
* Shares up 1 pct in extended trade
Oct 18 Network equipment maker Juniper Networks Inc posted a quarterly profit in line with market estimates but forecast fourth-quarter results largely below analysts' expectations amid uncertain customer spending.
The company said it sees fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of 32-36 cents a share on revenue of $1.16-$1.22 billion.
Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 36 cents a share, on revenue of $1.23 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
While the long-term fundamentals driving demand for networking solutions are healthy, the macro environment continues to be uncertain, the company said in a statement.
For the third quarter, Juniper posted adjusted earnings of 28 cents a share, meeting analysts estimates.
Revenue rose 9 percent to $1.10 billion, slightly above analysts' view of $1.09 billion, helped by a 9 percent rise in its key router business.
While demand for Juniper's routers from telecom service providers such as Verizon Communications remains healthy, the company faces a growing threat from cheaper Chinese alternatives.
Shares of the Sunnyvale, California-based company were up about 1 percent at $21.68 in extended trade. They closed at $21.36 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Saqib Iqbal Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
