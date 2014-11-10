版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 11日 星期二 05:52 BJT

Juniper CEO Kheradpir resigns after differences with board

Nov 10 Network gear maker Juniper Networks Inc said Chief Executive Shaygan Kheradpir resigned, one year after he was hired from Barclays Plc to head the company.

His resignation followed a review by Juniper's board of his leadership and conduct in a negotiation with a customer, the company said in a statement.

Rami Rahim, who was executive vice president and general manager for development and innovation, will replace Kheradpir. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐