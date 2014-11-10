Juniper CEO Kheradpir resigns after differences with board

BRIEF-PNFP reports Q1 earnings per share $0.82
* PNFP reports diluted earnings per share of $0.82 for Q1 2017
Nov 10 Network gear maker Juniper Networks Inc said Chief Executive Shaygan Kheradpir resigned, one year after he was hired from Barclays Plc to head the company.
His resignation followed a review by Juniper's board of his leadership and conduct in a negotiation with a customer, the company said in a statement.
Rami Rahim, who was executive vice president and general manager for development and innovation, will replace Kheradpir. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* PNFP reports diluted earnings per share of $0.82 for Q1 2017
* Brown & Brown Inc announces quarterly revenues of $465.1 million, an increase of 9.6%; earnings per share of $0.49, an increase of 11.4%; and a quarterly dividend of $0.1350 per share
* Scripps launches proposed private placement of senior notes