Congress to probe Juniper 'back door' exposure, possible U.S. involvement

SAN FRANCISCO Jan 28 A U.S. congressional probe
into the impact of a hack of Juniper Networks Inc
software will examine the possibility that it was initially
altered at the behest of the National Security Agency, a
lawmaker said in an interview on Thursday.
The House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform this
month sent letters asking some two dozen agencies to provide
documents showing whether they used Juniper devices running
ScreenOS software. The company said in December ScreenOS had
been compromised by hackers using a so-called back door in the
software.
Rep. Will Hurd, a Texas Republican who heads the committee's
technology subcommittee and formerly worked for the Central
Intelligence Agency, said his initial goal in pursuing the probe
was to determine whether government agencies, many of which use
Juniper gear, had been compromised by the hackers.
But Hurd, a key player in the investigation, said the
committee would also probe the origins of the breach. If it
turns out that a back door was included at a U.S. government
agency's request, he said, that should help change the policy
debate.
The earliest Juniper back door identified by researchers
used a technique widely attributed to the NSA.
The NSA did not respond to a request for comment. Juniper
declined to comment.
U.S. law enforcement and intelligence agencies have long
lobbied in vain for legislation that would require technology
companies to provide back doors in equipment that use encryption
technology. They say they need such access to conduct authorized
wiretaps and other types or surveillance.
The technology industry has fiercely opposed any such
policy, arguing that back doors could be exploited by criminals
or foreign intelligence services. The debate has heated up in
the wake of recent attacks by Islamic militants, who make heavy
use of digital communications networks.
"How do we understand the vulnerabilities that created this
problem and ensure this kind of thing doesn't happen in the
future?" Hurd said. "I don't think the government should be
requesting anything that weakens the security of anything that
is used by the federal government or American businesses."
Juniper said in December it had found two unauthorized
pieces of code inserted into ScreenOS that would have allowed
whoever planted them to read email sent over supposedly secure
connections known as virtual private networks, or VPNs.
After outside researchers picked apart the software patches
Juniper issued to fix the problem, they concluded that one back
door had been inserted in 2014 and one in 2012. The 2012
version, though, merely changed the formulation of a piece of
software known as a random number generator, which is part of
most encryption products.
The random number generator used in the Juniper products,
known as Dual Elliptic Curve, has long been suspected by
security professionals of containing a back door engineered by
the U.S. National Security Agency. Those suspicions were largely
confirmed by leaks from former agency contractor Edward Snowden.
Juniper said this month it would remove Dual Elliptic Curve
entirely in future versions of its products.
Juniper has not said how the code got there in the first
place. It sells into defense and intelligence agencies, however,
and major customers could have requested that the code be
modified as part of a contract, former employees told Reuters
this month. That is how Dual Elliptic Curve made it into a
software kit distributed by security company RSA.
The NSA is a logical suspect for the 2008 code insertion,
said security researcher Nicholas Weaver of the International
Computer Science Institute, while the offenders in both 2012 and
2014 are more likely to have been other countries.
