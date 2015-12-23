Juniper breach reflects risk of 'back doors' - researchers

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 23 A Juniper Networks Inc
software coding vulnerability disclosed last week shows
the dangers of any weaknesses built into encryption technology,
according to computer security experts.
The apparent "back door" in Juniper's routers, which direct
digital traffic around the Internet, could only have been
planted by a handful of governments due to its sophistication,
researchers said this week.
A growing number of U.S. presidential candidates and
policymakers are clamoring for access to encrypted data, arguing
that secrecy in communications helps criminals conceal their
plots.
Technology companies have fiercely resisted limiting the use
of encryption or providing special government access, saying it
is technically unfeasible and undermines customer privacy.
Democratic presidential frontrunner Hillary Clinton on
Saturday called for greater collaboration between Silicon Valley
and government codebreakers, as the attacks in Paris and San
Bernardino, California, renewed questions about the potential
use of encryption by violent extremists.
Federal officials are investigating the Juniper breach, as
the U.S. government relies on the Sunnyvale, California-based
company's software in some of its networks.
It is unclear how the Juniper vulnerability was planted or
by whom. The company used a cryptography standard developed and
promoted by the National Security Agency.
But Microsoft Corp researchers determined in 2007
that the technology was flawed because the output of its random
number generator could be predicted, enabling the system's
designers or others to break the encryption.
Many researchers believe files released by former NSA
contractor Edward Snowden show the flaw was a deliberate effort
by the spy agency to maintain eavesdropping capabilities. (reut.rs/1U5bnAW)
Juniper developed an alternate standard, but it was still
based on the flawed one pushed by the NSA, which paved the way
for the security hole announced last week.
"If this really was intended as a 'nobody but us' back door
and then subverted by a nation state, that's a tricky place for
policymakers," said Dave Palmer, director of technology for the
cybersecurity firm Darktrace. The Juniper incident demonstrates
that no back door is "absolutely bulletproof" to hackers, the
former security analyst at the British spy agency GCHQ added.
"Whenever you build in access, you're running a risk ...
that that access will be misused," said Stewart Baker, former
general counsel at the NSA who now is a partner at Steptoe &
Johnson. "The question here is, is this a risk that ought to be
managed or should we refuse to accept it at all?"
(Reporting by Dustin Volz; Editing by Jonathan Weber and
Richard Chang)