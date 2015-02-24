版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 24日 星期二 23:28 BJT

Juniper Networks adds two directors in agreement with Elliott

Feb 24 Juniper Networks Inc appointed two independent directors to its board and said activist investor Elliott Management Corp would support the network gear maker's nominations.

The Wall Street Journal reported in December that Juniper and Paul Singer-controlled Elliott were in talks about adding a number of new directors to the company's board.

Elliott and its associates held an 8.7 percent stake in Juniper as of November.

Juniper, which appointed Jim Dolce and Rahul Merchant to its board, said Elliott would vote in favor of the company's nominees at its annual meeting.

Elliott has pushed for changes or a sale at enterprise technology companies such as EMC Corp, Riverbed Technology Inc and NetApp Inc in the past few years.

Juniper bowed to Elliott's demands last February, when it agreed to appoint former Cisco Systems Inc executives Kevin DeNuccio and Gary Daichendt as directors to its board. (Reporting By Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐