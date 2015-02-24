Juniper Networks adds two directors in agreement with Elliott

Feb 24 Juniper Networks Inc appointed
two independent directors to its board and said activist
investor Elliott Management Corp would support the network gear
maker's nominations.
The Wall Street Journal reported in December that Juniper
and Paul Singer-controlled Elliott were in talks about adding a
number of new directors to the company's board.
Elliott and its associates held an 8.7 percent stake in
Juniper as of November.
Juniper, which appointed Jim Dolce and Rahul Merchant to its
board, said Elliott would vote in favor of the company's
nominees at its annual meeting.
Elliott has pushed for changes or a sale at enterprise
technology companies such as EMC Corp, Riverbed
Technology Inc and NetApp Inc in the past few
years.
Juniper bowed to Elliott's demands last February, when it
agreed to appoint former Cisco Systems Inc executives
Kevin DeNuccio and Gary Daichendt as directors to its board.
