Juniper revenue falls on weak demand from telecom companies

Oct 23 Network gear maker Juniper Networks Inc reported a 5 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by weak demand from customers such as AT&T Inc and Sprint Corp.

The company's revenue fell to $1.13 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.19 billion a year earlier.

Net income rose to $103.6 million, or 23 cents per share, from $99.1 million, or 19 cents per share in the same quarter last year.

(Reporting By Arathy S Nair and Abhirup Roy in Bangalore)