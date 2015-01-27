Juniper revenue falls on weak demand from telecom companies

BRIEF-ABE Resources completes acquisition of Pioneer Resources
* Abe resources completes acquisition of pioneer resources, 2:1 share consolidation, $2.25-million private placement and debt settlement
Jan 27 Network gear maker Juniper Networks Inc reported a 13.5 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by delayed spending by telecom service providers.
The company's revenue fell to $1.10 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.27 billion a year earlier.
Juniper reported a net loss of $769.6 million, or $1.81 per share, compared with a profit of $151.8 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company recorded a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of about $850 million. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)
