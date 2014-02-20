CORRECTED-Nokia mulls buying Juniper, merging it with NSN - report

(Corrects in first paragraph to reflect NSN has been renamed
Nokia Solutions and Networks from Nokia Siemens Networks)
FRANKFURT Feb 20 Finland's Nokia is
considering buying U.S.-based network gear maker Juniper
Networks to merge it with its unit Nokia Solutions and
Networks (NSN), German online publication Manager Magazin Online
reported, citing unnamed sources.
NSN Chief Executive Rajeev Suri travelled to the United
States late last year to discuss with Juniper's management
closer cooperation and a possible merger that would strengthen
NSN's weak U.S. business, the online magazine said on Thursday.
Juniper has a stock market value of $13.7 billion, making it
a major takeover target for Nokia, but Manager Magazin said
Nokia could use Juniper's $3.1 billion cash to help finance the
purchase.
A source familiar with NSN's strategy said no such deal was
imminent, but analysts have said NSN and other smaller network
equipment players are likely to seek M&A deals ahead as bigger
players can afford more R&D spending.
Nokia, which is in the process of selling its handset
business to Microsoft for $7.3 billion, declined to
comment. NSN, which is already cooperating with Juniper, also
declined comment.
German representatives of Juniper were not immediately
available for comment.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan, Ritsuko Ando and Harro ten Wolde;
Editing by David Holmes)