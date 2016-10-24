Juniper Pharma to restate results since 2013

Oct 24 Drug developer Juniper Pharmaceuticals
Inc said it would have to restate its financial
statements since 2013 due to revenue-recognition errors related
to a supply agreement with an affiliate of Germany's Merck KGaA
.
The company said in a regulatory filing on Monday that its
annual statements for 2013 to 2015 as well as its statements for
the quarters ended March 31 and June 30, 2016, should no longer
be relied upon because of the error. (bit.ly/2eoP1yS)
Juniper also said it was also unable to affirm the full-year
forecast for revenue growth in the low- to mid-teen percent
range that it had issued in August.
Juniper said the errors stemmed from the timing of recording
revenue from products sold under a supply agreement with Merck
affiliate Ares Trading S.A.
A portion of an invoice price of the products sold was not
"fixed or determinable" under generally accepted accounting
principles in the United States, the company said.
Juniper estimated that its 2013 revenue would be about $2-$3
million lower than previously reported, its 2014 revenue would
be about $0.5-$1.5 million higher and 2015 revenue would be
unchanged to about $1 million higher.
The company estimated that revenue for the six months ended
June 30 would be about $1-$2 million lower than previously
reported.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)