Juniper Pharma to restate results since 2013

Oct 24 Drug developer Juniper Pharmaceuticals Inc said it would have to restate its financial statements since 2013 due to revenue-recognition errors related to a supply agreement with an affiliate of Germany's Merck KGaA .

The company said in a regulatory filing on Monday that its annual statements for 2013 to 2015 as well as its statements for the quarters ended March 31 and June 30, 2016, should no longer be relied upon because of the error. (bit.ly/2eoP1yS)

Juniper also said it was also unable to affirm the full-year forecast for revenue growth in the low- to mid-teen percent range that it had issued in August.

Juniper said the errors stemmed from the timing of recording revenue from products sold under a supply agreement with Merck affiliate Ares Trading S.A.

A portion of an invoice price of the products sold was not "fixed or determinable" under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, the company said.

Juniper estimated that its 2013 revenue would be about $2-$3 million lower than previously reported, its 2014 revenue would be about $0.5-$1.5 million higher and 2015 revenue would be unchanged to about $1 million higher.

The company estimated that revenue for the six months ended June 30 would be about $1-$2 million lower than previously reported. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)