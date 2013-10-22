Juniper quarterly profit rises nearly six-fold

US STOCKS-Wall St ends down; geopolitical risks weigh ahead of earnings
* Banks set to kick off 1st-quarter earnings season on Thursday
Oct 22 Juniper Networks Inc reported a nearly six-fold rise in quarterly profit due to a rebound in demand for network equipment from telecom service providers.
Net income rose to $99 million, or 19 cents per share, in the third quarter, from $17 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 33 cents per share.
Revenue rose 6 percent to $1.19 billion.
Juniper supplies routers and switches to telecom companies such as Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc.
* Banks set to kick off 1st-quarter earnings season on Thursday
* United Bankshares-on April 7, filed amendment to articles of incorporation to increase number of authorized shares of co's stock to 200 million shares
* EEStor Corporation says it intends to proceed with a non-brokered private placement of units to raise gross proceeds of up to c$3 million