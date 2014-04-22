UPDATE 1-Juniper's revenue rises as telecom clients ramp up networks

(Adds analyst comments, details from conference call)
By Lehar Maan and Sampad Patnaik
April 22 Network gear maker Juniper Networks Inc
reported a higher-than-expected 10 percent rise in
quarterly revenue as U.S. telecom carriers spent more to ramp up
their networks to manage increasing data traffic on smartphones
and tablets.
U.S. consumers will download and upload more data on their
smartphones in 2018 than they did on their laptops in 2013,
according to a February report by Cisco Systems Inc.
Juniper's revenue from telecom customers, including Verizon
Communications Inc and AT&T Inc, rose about 10
percent in the first quarter ended March 31.
The telecom services business accounted for more than
two-thirds of Juniper's total revenue.
Separately, AT&T said on Tuesday that it was adding Juniper
as a supplier for its cloud network expansion program.
Juniper forecast an adjusted profit of 36-39 cents per share
and revenue of $1.20 billion-$1.23 billion for the second
quarter ending June 30.
Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 36 cents per
share on revenue of $1.21 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Juniper, which has been under pressure from investors
Elliott Management Corp and Jana Partners LLC to focus on its
fast-growing networking business, said in February that it would
cut $160 million in costs annually.
Earlier this month, Juniper said it would reduce its
workforce by 6 percent as part of the plan.
MKM Partners analyst Michael Genovese said there was a
possibility the company could announce further job cuts.
"I don't think they have done all the cuts they need to do
to get to $160 million in savings," he said. "I think there will
be (further) small cuts ... maybe 2 percent (of workforce) as
they really get out of some of the lower-end products."
Juniper's net income rose to $110.6 million, or 22 cents per
share, in the first quarter from $91.0 million, or 18 cents per
share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 10.4 percent to $1.17 billion.
Excluding items, the company earned 29 cents per share.
Juniper took a restructuring charge of $122 million in the
quarter.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 29 cents per
share on revenue of $1.15 billion.
The company bought back shares worth $900 million in the
first quarter as part of a program to repurchase stock worth $3
billion over three years.
Juniper's shares were little changed in extended trading.
The stock, which has risen about 15 percent this year, closed at
$25.89 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
(Editing by Kirti Pandey)