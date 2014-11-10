BRIEF-Juniper says leadership change has no effect on customer relationships

BRIEF-PNFP reports Q1 earnings per share $0.82
* PNFP reports diluted earnings per share of $0.82 for Q1 2017
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 10 Juniper Networks Inc : * New CEO says leadership change has no effect on any customer
relationships
* PNFP reports diluted earnings per share of $0.82 for Q1 2017
* Brown & Brown Inc announces quarterly revenues of $465.1 million, an increase of 9.6%; earnings per share of $0.49, an increase of 11.4%; and a quarterly dividend of $0.1350 per share
* Scripps launches proposed private placement of senior notes