UPDATE 1-Juniper Networks cuts Q4 outlook

Jan 9 Network equipment maker Juniper Networks Inc cut its fourth-quarter outlook, primarily due to weaker-than-expected router demand from service providers, sending its shares down 4 percent in trading after the bell.

Juniper said it now expects fourth-quarter non-GAAP earnings to be in the range of 26 cents to 28 cents a share, compared to its prior expectation of 32 cents to 36 cents a share.

The company expects revenue to be $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion, compared to its prior expectation of $1.16 billion to $1.22 billion.

Juniper said while the weak router demand was not limited to any single geography, a significant portion of the impact was from its U.S service providers.

Juniper is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter results on Jan. 26, after market close.

Shares of the company were down at $20.94 in trading after the bell. They closed at $21.53 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.