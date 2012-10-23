Juniper Networks posts lower profit

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares ease after run of gains; oil lifted by OPEC cut extension hopes
* Oil rises as optimism over OPEC cuts outweighs rising US supply
Oct 23 Network gear maker Juniper Networks Inc reported a lower quarterly profit on weak demand for its products.
Network equipment makers have been hit as telecom service providers -- their biggest customers -- cut spending due to a faltering U.S. recovery and weakness in Europe.
Net income for the third quarter fell to $16.8 million, or 3 cents per share, from $83.7 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier.
The net income includes a 16 cents per share impact from restructuring and other charges, the company said.
Revenue rose 1 percent to $1.12 billion.
Excluding items, the company earned 22 cents per share.
Juniper supplies routers and switches to telecom companies such as Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc.
MUMBAI, Feb 17 Apple Inc will in the coming months start assembling its lower-priced iPhone SE models at a contract manufacturer's plant in the southern Indian technology hub of Bengaluru, an industry source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
* Vimpelcom successfully enters into a multi-currency term and revolving facilities agreement of up to $2.25 billion with several international banks