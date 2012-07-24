版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 25日 星期三

Juniper Networks estimates lower 2nd-quarter profit

July 24 Network gear maker Juniper Networks Inc estimated a fall in second-quarter profit, as customers held back purchases due to global economic uncertainties.

Net income for the second quarter fell to $57.7 million, or 11 cents per share, from $115.5 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 4 percent to $1.07 billion.

