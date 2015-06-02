AstraZeneca may consider buying company such as Juno - Bloomberg

June 2 AstraZeneca Plc would consider buying a company such as Juno Therapeutics Inc , Bloomberg reported AstraZeneca's CEO as saying, according to StreetInsider.

The companies were not immediately available to comment.

Juno is one among the few companies that are developing a new class of immuno-oncology treatments called CAR-T cell therapies. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)