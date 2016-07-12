FDA removes clinical hold on Juno's cancer drug trial; shares rise

July 12 Juno Therapeutics Inc said U.S.
health regulators have removed a clinical hold on its cancer
drug trial that was put in place last week following the death
of three patients, sending its shares up about 28 percent in
extended trading.
Last week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration halted the
mid-stage trial of the company's genetically engineered cancer
drug after three leukemia patients died from side effects.
Juno said the deaths occurred after the chemotherapy agent
fludarabine was added to the trial program. Under the new
protocol, the trial will continue enrollment using the original
drug regimen, without fludarabine.
The drug, JCAR015, is an experimental therapy requiring a
complicated process of extracting immune system T cells from an
individual patient, altering their DNA to sharpen their ability
to spot and kill cancer cells, and infusing them back into the
same patient.
