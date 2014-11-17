UPDATE 1-Juno Therapeutics files for IPO

(Adds details)

Nov 17 Juno Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company that is working on cancer treatments, filed with U.S. regulators for an initial public offering of common stock.

Juno's preliminary prospectus did not reveal how many shares would be sold or their expected price.

The filing included a nominal fundraising target of about $150 million. (1.usa.gov/1zvEfJ1)

Juno is working on the development of cell-based cancer immunotherapies that genetically engineer "T" cells to recognize and kill cancer cells.

A "T" cell is a type of white blood cell that identifies and kills infected or abnormal cells, including cancer cells in a healthy individual.

Seattle-based Juno, which has raised more than $310 million in funding since April this year, counts venture capital firm ARCH Venture Fund VII LP as one of its major investors, with a stake of about 15 percent.

Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, a leading cancer research institute, owns 5.17 percent.

The company intends to list its common stock on the Nasdaq under the symbol "JUNO."

The company reported a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $119 million for the nine months ended Sept. 30.

Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs & Co are underwriting the IPO.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.

(Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das and Ted Kerr)