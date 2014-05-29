版本:
BRIEF-Zhejiang Alibaba E-commerce's investment in Chinese asset manager Tianhong gets regulatory approval

May 29 Inner Mongolia Junzheng Energy & Chemical Industry Co Ltd

* Says as Tianhong Asset Management Co's shareholder, China securities regulator has approved Alibaba affiliate Zhejiang Alibaba E-commerce Co's investment in the asset management company

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/wex69v

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
