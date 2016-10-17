版本:
MOVES-Alejandro Arevalo to join Jupiter as fund manager

Oct 17 Jupiter Asset Management appointed Alejandro Arevalo as a fund manager to build out its emerging market debt capabilities.

Arevalo, who has more than 18 years of experience investing in emerging markets, joins from Pioneer Investments. (Reporting by Aravind K in Bengaluru)

