Jupiter gets Q3 market boost as assets under management rise 9 pct

LONDON Oct 13 Jupiter Fund Management posted a nine percent rise in assets under management in the third quarter on Thursday, helped by market and currency movements.

Assets rose to 40.4 billion pounds ($50.24 billion) in the three months to the end of September, due to net inflows of 789 million pounds and positive market movements of 2.54 billion pounds.

"We expect the current challenging environment of changeable markets and regulatory uncertainty to continue, but we believe that the resilience in our business arising from continued diversification...leaves us well-placed," Jupiter said in a trading statement.

Net mutual fund inflows were 767 million pounds while, the firm's segregated mandates, in which Jupiter runs money for institutional clients in individual accounts rather than in combination with other clients, saw inflows of 31 million pounds in the quarter.

Investment trusts saw outflows of 9 million pounds.

Analysts have speculated that Jupiter could be an acquisition target, following the merger last week of rival Henderson with Janus Capital in a $6 billion all-share deal.

($1 = 0.8042 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)