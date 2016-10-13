Jupiter gets Q3 market boost as assets under management rise 9 pct

LONDON Oct 13 Jupiter Fund Management
posted a nine percent rise in assets under management in the
third quarter on Thursday, helped by market and currency
movements.
Assets rose to 40.4 billion pounds ($50.24 billion) in the
three months to the end of September, due to net inflows of 789
million pounds and positive market movements of 2.54 billion
pounds.
"We expect the current challenging environment of changeable
markets and regulatory uncertainty to continue, but we believe
that the resilience in our business arising from continued
diversification...leaves us well-placed," Jupiter said in a
trading statement.
Net mutual fund inflows were 767 million pounds while, the
firm's segregated mandates, in which Jupiter runs money for
institutional clients in individual accounts rather than in
combination with other clients, saw inflows of 31 million pounds
in the quarter.
Investment trusts saw outflows of 9 million pounds.
Analysts have speculated that Jupiter could be an
acquisition target, following the merger last week of rival
Henderson with Janus Capital in a $6 billion
all-share deal.
($1 = 0.8042 pounds)
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)