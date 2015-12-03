MOVES-Jupiter Fund Management hires Jason Pidcock to manage Asian income fund

BRIEF-GE reports quarterly continuing operations EPS $0.39
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.46, revenue view $33.63 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Dec 3 Jupiter Fund Management said it had hired Jason Pidcock to manage its Asian income fund, which would be launched in February.
Pidcock joins from Newton Investment Management, where he handled the 4.4 billion pound ($6.62 billion) Newton Asian income fund. ($1 = 0.67 pounds) (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)
* Files for offering of $13.8 million principal amount of our 6.50 pct convertible senior notes due 2019 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2iS1DNA Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, Jan 20 Fairfax Financial Holdings is in early talks to sell 25 percent of India's largest private general insurer ICICI Lombard in a deal that could fetch up to $1 billion, as the Canadian firm looks to cash out and start a new insurance joint venture, sources familiar with the matter said.