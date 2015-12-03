版本:
MOVES-Jupiter Fund Management hires Jason Pidcock to manage Asian income fund

Dec 3 Jupiter Fund Management said it had hired Jason Pidcock to manage its Asian income fund, which would be launched in February.

Pidcock joins from Newton Investment Management, where he handled the 4.4 billion pound ($6.62 billion) Newton Asian income fund. ($1 = 0.67 pounds) (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)

