MOVES-Ross Teverson joins Jupiter Group from Standard Life Investments

Nov 4 UK-based asset management firm Jupiter Group said it appointed Ross Teverson from Standard Life Investments to the newly created role of head of strategy, global emerging markets.

Teverson will be responsible for leading the emerging markets equities team in his role, which is effective Nov. 4, Jupiter said.

Teverson, who has 15 years of experience, joins from European asset manager Standard Life where he specialized in Asian and emerging market equities. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)