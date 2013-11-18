U.S. official: Repeat offender banks could face harsh punishment

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 18 A top U.S. Justice Department
official said on Monday that the department will give no
leniency to financial institutions that repeatedly break the
law, in a sign that banks under investigation for possible
currency manipulation could face harsh punishment.
"When we see repeat players such as banks that previously
entered into non-prosecution agreements or deferred prosecution
agreements, and yet are under scrutiny again for other
violations, we will have no choice but to consider all of the
possible actions at our disposal," Deputy Attorney General James
Cole said during an anti-money laundering conference in
Washington.
Some of the world's biggest banks, including Barclays Plc
, UBS AG and Royal Bank of
Scotland Group Plc , have already paid billions of
dollars in penalties and entered into such agreements to resolve
charges that their traders worked to manipulate the Libor
benchmark and other interest rates to favor their own positions.
Others banks, including Deutsche Bank AG
and JPMorgan Chase & Co., remain under investigation over
similar allegations.
Many of those same institutions, including Barclays, UBS,
and JPMorgan, have benched traders in response to a second major
investigation by regulators in the United States, Europe and
Asia into whether other traders also sought to manipulate
benchmark foreign-exchange rates.
When banks uncover one problem, Cole said, the government
expects them to thoroughly review other offices and business
units to seek out similar problems in other areas.
"We've seen this pattern at a number of financial
institutions," Cole said.
"What it tells us is that even if the specific conduct
didn't directly involve senior management, the repetition speaks
volumes about the culture senior management has created," said
Cole, the No. 2 official at the Justice Department.
"When we see criminal violations in multiple business units
or locations, we will hold banks accountable," he said.
The Justice Department has come under fire in recent years
for the lack of big cases against Wall Street executives over
the conduct that fueled the 2007-2009 financial crisis.
It has since brought a steady stream of cases against
financial institutions over Libor manipulation.
The Justice Department acknowledged publicly for the first
time late last month that it has an "active ongoing
investigation" into foreign-exchange rate manipulation.
Last week, Attorney General Eric Holder said the
manipulation that prosecutors have uncovered so far "may just be
the tip of the iceberg."