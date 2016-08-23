China's Silk Road powers bids for $1.5 bln Pakistan utility stake

* Chinese firms in running for K-Electric
* Pakistani firm one of few obvious takeover targets
* Violence and instability still weigh on economy
* Chinese strategic interests may trump those concerns
By Anshuman Daga and Tommy Wilkes
SINGAPORE/ISLAMABAD, Aug 24 Chinese state-backed
firms are frontrunners to buy a $1.5 billion controlling stake
in Pakistani utility K-Electric, sources said, as they bet the
benefits of a Beijing-led economic corridor will trump the risks
of investing in Pakistan.
State-backed Shanghai Electric Power and China
Southern Power Grid are among Chinese firms leading the pack of
about half a dozen bidders in K-Electric, one person
familiar with the matter said.
Shanghai-headquartered Golden Concord Holdings is also among
the bidders, as are some local Pakistani and other companies,
according to people who know about the process.
Chinese companies' interest comes after China last year
announced energy and infrastructure projects worth $46 billion
in the South Asian nation, with a view to opening a trade
corridor linking western China with the Arabian Sea.
"The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is the main
driver, with a lot of Chinese funding flowing into Pakistan,"
said one person aware of the K-Electric deal.
That demand underpins President Xi Jinping's ambitious "One
Belt, One Road" initiative, under which Beijing is seeking to
open new trade routes and markets as the domestic economy slows.
Under the programme, Chinese companies invested nearly $15
billion in participating countries last year, up one fifth from
2014.
If successful, the K-Electric deal would be the biggest M&A
agreement in Pakistan in a decade. Large tracts of Pakistan's
economy remain nationalised or held by private businessmen with
little interest in selling to new investors.
Chinese firms are eyeing new Pakistan power projects, roads
and some engineering contracts but investing in a large private
company that deals directly with consumers would be a first, a
senior Karachi-based financial adviser said.
NO GUARANTEE
Dubai-based private equity firm Abraaj Group, whose
66-percent stake in K-Electric has a market value of about $1.5
billion, is seeking final bids for its stake by the end of
August.
Sources cautioned that although talks between the parties
are advanced, there is no certainty of a deal being clinched.
The Pakistani government owns about 24 percent, but a
spokesman for the water and power ministry said it was not in
talks to sell.
CPEC envisages the construction of roads, pipelines and
power plants across Pakistan that run south to Gwadar port and
should mean more business for distribution companies like
K-Electric that sell the electricity to users.
China and Pakistan call each other "all-weather friends" and
their ties have been underpinned by long-standing wariness of
their common neighbour, India, and a desire to hedge against
U.S. influence in the region.
Islamabad wants Chinese funding to reinvigorate an economy
hurt by militant violence and weak productivity, to provide new
jobs and to ease chronic power shortages.
For China, markets like Pakistan and Malaysia are opening up
new frontiers, just as it faces hurdles in countries including
Australia.
"CHINESE ARE COMING"
"We are getting a lot more enquiries from Chinese investors
about Pakistan in the last couple of years," said Muhammad
Sohail, CEO at Karachi-based brokerage Topline Securities.
"Before it was always U.S. and Europe. The Chinese are
coming," Sohail added.
Still, foreign investment in Pakistan remains relatively
muted as it struggles to shake off a reputation for violence,
corruption and instability, and despite the $250 billion economy
growing at its fastest pace in eight years.
Inbound M&A into Pakistan has risen more than six times in
the past five years, totalling $516 million so far this year,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
K-Electric, Pakistan's biggest electricity company, supplies
power to over 2.2 million customers in and around Karachi, the
country's biggest and wealthiest city.
The utility has undergone a turnaround since Abraaj bought
it; K-Electric has cut down on electricity theft and reduced
outages.
"Abraaj has done a good job but for a newcomer to get
involved in a city like Karachi is not easy," said the
Karachi-based adviser, referring to a city where power theft,
violence and political turmoil have scared investors away.
"The Chinese are looking at a lot of things but they are
also very cautious."
Sources said some Pakistani firms were also bidding, but it
was not clear how keen they were, and they would likely find it
tough to match the Chinese in an auction which could go as high
as $2 billion.
China Southern Power Grid declined comment, while Shanghai
Electric Power confirmed it was bidding but gave no details.
A K-Electric spokeswoman said the company had not been
notified about any transaction or acquisition. "We dismiss these
rumours as speculative," she said. A spokeswoman at Abraaj
declined comment.
Though Pakistan is courting Chinese investment, some deals
have faced roadblocks.
In 2005, an Etisalat-led consortium agreed to pay $2.6
billion for 26 percent of Pakistan Telecommunication Co, but the
Abu Dhabi-listed operator has withheld some money due to
differences with the government on outstanding ownership of
properties.
