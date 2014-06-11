BRIEF-Kaba Holding increases joint-venture investment in India

BRIEF-Swiss shareholder advisor Ethos still opposes Credit Suisse pay
* Credit suisse shareholder advisor ethos says credit suisse remunerations are still too high in light of the chf 2.7 billion loss posted by credit suisse in 2016
June 11 Kaba Holding AG : * Says it increases investment in India * Says it takes over another 25pct of shares of its joint venture, Dorset Kaba, and has now majority
stake * Says purchase price was not disclosed. The transaction is signed and is
expected to be completed in July
LONDON, April 18 UK stocks fell sharply on Tuesday, with the bluechip FTSE 100 poised for its sharpest one-day drop since the aftermath of last year's Brexit referendum, after Prime Minister Theresa May called for an early election.
