版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 6月 11日 星期三 13:48 BJT

BRIEF-Kaba Holding increases joint-venture investment in India

June 11 Kaba Holding AG : * Says it increases investment in India * Says it takes over another 25pct of shares of its joint venture, Dorset Kaba, and has now majority

stake * Says purchase price was not disclosed. The transaction is signed and is

expected to be completed in July * Source text for Eikon [r.reuters.com/suk99v] * Further company coverage
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐