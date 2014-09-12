BRIEF-Kaba Holding says FY 2013/2014 sales up 4.1% to CHF 1.00 billion

Sept 12 Kaba Holding AG :
* Says FY 2013/2014 sales up 4.1% to CHF 1.00 billion
* Says FY 2013/2014 proposed dividend of CHF 11.00 per share;
distribution rate
of 49.6%
* Says FY 2013/2014 EBITDA of CHF 155.3 million (prior year:
CHF 152.9 million)
* Says FY 2013/2014 EBIT of CHF 123.6 million (prior year: CHF
121.5 million)
* Says FY 2013/2014 consolidated profit CHF 84.6 million (prior
year: CHF 85.3
million)
* Sees FY 2014/15 group-level EBITDA margin to remain at around
the prior-year
level
* Sees FY 2014/15 organic growth of between 3.0% and 5.0%
provided business
conditions remain stable
