Kabbage looks to raise money for acquisitions -sources

| March 22
March 22 Small U.S. business online lender
Kabbage Inc is in talks to raise a new round of equity funding
that could be used for potential acquisitions at a time when
many of its peers face funding challenges, people familiar with
the matter said.
The move comes as online lenders are increasingly
encroaching on the turf of traditional banks. However, growth in
the industry has slowed as some online lenders have struggled to
offload loans many institutional investors view as risky.
Privately held Kabbage is holding talks with investment
firms about raising a few hundred million dollars in the new
round, the sources said this week.
Kabbage, based in Atlanta, could not immediately be reached
for comment.
One of the acquisition targets under consideration by
Kabbage is rival On Deck Capital Inc, which has market
capitalization of $321 million, according to one of the sources.
The sources cautioned that no decisions have been taken and
asked not to be identified because the deliberations are
confidential.
New York-based On Deck Capital declined to comment.
Kabbage runs a platform that provides loans to small
businesses in minutes. Its existing investors include Reverence
Capital Partners, SoftBank Capital, Thomvest Ventures, Mohr
Davidow Ventures, BlueRun Ventures, the UPS Strategic Enterprise
Fund, ING, Santander InnoVentures, Scotiabank and TCW/Craton.
Banco Santander SA partnered with Kabbage last year
to provide loans to small businesses in Britain, while JPMorgan
Chase & Co works with On Deck.
On Deck shares have fallen more than 80 percent since it
went public in December 2014. On Deck posted its fifth
consecutive quarterly loss last month, and said it had to set
aside more money for future losses after determining its
calculations in its internal models were off.
As a private company, Kabbage does not report earnings
publicly.
Earlier this month, it said it priced the largest
asset-backed securitization of small business loans in the
online lending industry, packaging and selling $525 million
worth of loans to investors. Kabbage said this would allow its
volume of lending to exceed $2.7 billion.
On Deck said earlier on Wednesday that it had amended its
asset-backed revolving credit facility with Deutsche Bank
to extend its maturity date to March 2019 and to
increase its borrowing capacity by $52 million, to a total of up
to $214 million.
(Reporting by David French and Anna Irrera in New York)