UPS extends credit facility to online funding co

Feb 15 Kabbage Inc, which provides working
capital to online retailers, said it received a new debt
facility from the venture capital unit of United Parcel Service
to help fund its cash advances.
UPS will also give Kabbage access to some of its shipping
data to help it safely fund larger advances to retailers who
have signed up for its services, the start-up said.
Shipments from online retailers have been fueling UPS and
rival FedEx Corp's profits over the last year, and that
is expected to gain pace as more people use the internet to
shop.
But working capital is often a stumbling block for online
sellers, as they sometimes lack the documentation and the credit
background that banks require before funding a loan and as home
equity lines of credit, often used by entrepreneurs to fund
their business, are being pulled due to falling home prices.
Kabbage will use the applicants' shipping data in
conjunction with their online sales receipts, Twitter followers
and Facebook fans to determine whether the business will receive
a working capital advance.
Kabbage, whose website says it can provide a cash advance in
as little as 10 minutes, provides a payment of between $500 to
$40,000 for a percentage of future sales -- a form of funding
known as merchant cash advance.
UPS Capital also holds equity stakes in Kabbage -- one of
the new breed of alternative finance companies that have sprung
up since the financial crisis.
Kabbage provides funding to online merchants who sell on
e-marketplaces like eBay, Amazon, Yahoo Stores
and Etsy, as well as through their independent online stores.
The company -- launched in 2010 -- counts TPG Capital
founder David Bonderman, Mohr Davidow Ventures and TriplePoint
Ventures among its other backers.