UPS extends credit facility to online funding co

Feb 15 Kabbage Inc, which provides working capital to online retailers, said it received a new debt facility from the venture capital unit of United Parcel Service to help fund its cash advances.

UPS will also give Kabbage access to some of its shipping data to help it safely fund larger advances to retailers who have signed up for its services, the start-up said.

Shipments from online retailers have been fueling UPS and rival FedEx Corp's profits over the last year, and that is expected to gain pace as more people use the internet to shop.

But working capital is often a stumbling block for online sellers, as they sometimes lack the documentation and the credit background that banks require before funding a loan and as home equity lines of credit, often used by entrepreneurs to fund their business, are being pulled due to falling home prices.

Kabbage will use the applicants' shipping data in conjunction with their online sales receipts, Twitter followers and Facebook fans to determine whether the business will receive a working capital advance.

Kabbage, whose website says it can provide a cash advance in as little as 10 minutes, provides a payment of between $500 to $40,000 for a percentage of future sales -- a form of funding known as merchant cash advance.

UPS Capital also holds equity stakes in Kabbage -- one of the new breed of alternative finance companies that have sprung up since the financial crisis.

Kabbage provides funding to online merchants who sell on e-marketplaces like eBay, Amazon, Yahoo Stores and Etsy, as well as through their independent online stores.

The company -- launched in 2010 -- counts TPG Capital founder David Bonderman, Mohr Davidow Ventures and TriplePoint Ventures among its other backers.