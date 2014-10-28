Elliott files further lawsuit on Vodafone's Kabel takeover

FRANKFURT Oct 28 U.S. hedge fund Elliott has
filed another lawsuit in its battle with Vodafone over
the price of the British group's takeover of German cable firm
Kabel Deutschland.
Elliott, which holds 13.5 percent in Kabel Deutschland, said
on Tuesday it had asked a Munich court to order the German
company to give it a copy of a report prepared by a special
auditor, who looked into the actions of Kabel Deutschland and
Vodafone before and during their merger negotiations, which were
announced in June 2013.
Kabel Deutschland and Vodafone had no immediate comment.
At Kabel Deutschland's annual meeting earlier this month,
Chief Executive Manuel Cubero said the special auditor had
alleged that Vodafone and Kabel Deutschland may have
communicated on a potential deal long before June 2013.
He added that the auditor had found the offer price may not
have been appropriate. Cubero denied both accusations.
Vodafone secured just over three quarters of shares in
Germany's largest cable company with its 7.7 billion euro ($9.8
billion) takeover offer, which the British mobile operator did
to expand its offering of television and fixed-line services in
Germany.
In July 2014, Elliott, Davidson Kempner and York Capital
sued Vodafone for a higher compensation. The funds had tendered
some of their shares, enabling Vodafone to complete the
deal.
