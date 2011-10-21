UPDATE 1-Liberty, Kabel BW offer takeover concessions

* Offer comes amid German antitrust review

* Regulator says to make legal assessment within a week

* German cartel office extends review until Dec. 15 (Adds details, background)

FRANKFURT, OCT 21 - Liberty Global and German cable group Kabel Baden-Wuerttemberg (Kabel BW) have offered concessions to dispel regulatory concerns over their planned 3.16 billion euro ($4.3 billion) takeover deal.

A spokesman for the German federal cartel office told Reuters on Friday that the two companies has made an "offer of commitments", without providing further details.

Kabel BW declined to comment. Liberty was not immediately available for comment.

Within about a week, the antitrust authority will provide a preliminary legal assessment of the matter, and the two companies will have a chance to respond, he said.

Liberty Global, under 70-year-old chief John Malone, triumphed over rivals to strike a deal to buy Kabel BW from Swedish buyout firm EQT for 3.16 billion euros ($4.3 billion) in March.

In June, European Union regulators handed responsibility for regulatory approval back to tough German authorities, who have repeatedly described a merger of the country's large cable companies as problematic.

Liberty Global already owns larger German cable operator Unitymedia.

Germany's cable market, long considered ripe for consolidation, poses a threat to dominant telecom firms because cable companies are making inroads into the telephone and Internet services market.

But consolidation has been restrained by regulation that effectively bans mergers among large players.

Kabel Deutschland KD8Gn.DE, Germany's biggest cable operator, tried to merge with Kabel BW and Unitymedia in 2004 to create a rival to Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE), but antitrust authorities thwarted the plans.

The German cartel office said on Friday it had pushed back the deadline for its review of the planned takeover of Kabel BW by Liberty Global until Dec. 15. ($1 = 0.730 Euros) (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Will Waterman)