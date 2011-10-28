UPDATE 2-Watchdog concerns weigh on Liberty's Kabel BW deal

* German cartel office says has concerns over Liberty's deal plan

* Watchdog says to make final decision on Dec. 15

* Watchdog complains that regional players are not competing (Adds watchdog's reasoning, Liberty comment)

FRANKFURT, Oct 28 Germany's antitrust regulator said it was concerned at the prospect of Liberty Global controlling two of Germany's three main cable operators, putting the proposed $4.3 billion takeover of Kabel BW in serious doubt.

The nation's cartel office said that based on its preliminary appraisal it will decide on Dec. 15 on plans by Liberty -- which already owns German cable operator Unitymedia -- to add Kabel Baden-Wuerttemberg (Kabel BW) to its portfolio.

Germany's three largest cable TV operators, with Kabel Deutschland KD8Gn.DE as the biggest player, already constitute "a market dominating oligopoly", and a tie-up of Kabel BW and Unitymedia would only worsen the situation, the federal cartel office said.

The watchdog also said it would be both technically feasible and profitable for either of the three players to offer their services across Germany.

"But that's what the three regional companies fail to do. They don't compete with one another beyond their respective regional presence," the watchdog said, adding that the merger would make rivalry even less likely.

Liberty said in a statement it would offer a number of remedies to the watchdog.

"Among others, Liberty Global has offered to introduce full, unencrypted digital free to air TV, including HD, in the territory of Unitymedia, and to continue unencrypted distribution in the territory of Kabel Baden-Wuerttemberg," it said in a statement.

Liberty, under U.S. media mogul John Malone, triumphed over rivals to strike a deal to buy Kabel BW from Swedish buyout firm EQT for 3.16 billion euros ($4.3 billion) in March.

In June, European Union regulators handed responsibility for approval back to German authorities, who had repeatedly described a merger of the country's large cable companies as problematic.

Germany's cable market, long considered ripe for consolidation, poses a threat to dominant telecom firms because cable companies are making inroads into the telephone and Internet services market.

But consolidation has been restrained by antitrust authorities, which in 2004 thwarted a three-way tie-up of the dominant players who wanted to create a rival to Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE). ($1 = 0.730 Euros) (Reporting by Anneli Palmen and Peter Maushagen; Writing by Ludwig Burger)