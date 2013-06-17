UPDATE 1-Kabel Deutschland confirms preliminary offer from Liberty Global

June 17 Kabel Deutschland - Germany's
biggest cable operator - confirmed on Monday that they have
received a preliminary approach from U.S. media group Liberty
Global Plc after a British newspaper reported that the
company had put forward a 7.5-billion-euro bid for the company.
Kabel Deutschland did not provide any details of the
proposal.
A spokesman for Liberty Global confirmed that the company
had made a preliminary approach but declined to comment further.
The Financial Times reported that the offer by Liberty
Global, owned by American cable television magnate John Malone,
is at about 85 euros per share, citing people familiar with the
talks.
Liberty Global's offer sets the stage for a bidding war with
Vodafone Group Plc, which last week confirmed that it
made an offer to buy Kabel Deutschland but did not provide any
details.
Reuters reported on June 14 that Vodafone, the world's
second-biggest mobile operator, was considering raising its
offer for Kabel Deutschland after an initial 7.2 billion euro
bid was knocked back by Kabel Deutschland.
Liberty Global, which operates as Unity Media in Germany, is
the number two cable operator in the country and a potential
offer would meet scrutiny from competition authorities.
Liberty Global bought UK's Virgin Media in February in a
cash and stock deal that valued Virgin's equity at $15.8
billion.