Liberty Global bids for Vodafone target Kabel Deutschland -FT

June 17 U.S. media group Liberty Global
has put forward a 7.5 billion euro ($10.01 billion)
bid for Germany's biggest cable operator Kabel Deutschland
, setting the stage for a potential bidding war with
Britain's Vodafone Group Plc, the Financial Times
reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the talks.
The paper said that the offer by Liberty Global, owned by
American cable television magnate John Malone, is at about 85
euros per share. ()
A spokesman for Liberty Global said the company does not
comment on market speculation. Kabel Deutschland declined to
comment on the report.
Reuters reported last week that Vodafone, the world's
second-biggest mobile operator, was considering raising its
offer for Kabel Deutschland after an initial 7.2 billion euro
bid was knocked back by Kabel Deutschland.
Vodafone confirmed on June 12 that it made an offer to buy
Kabel Deutschland but did not provide any details.