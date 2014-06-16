版本:
BRIEF-Kaifa Tech says strategic partner IBM wins smart meter contract worth 40.5 mln euros

June 16 Shenzhen Kaifa Technology Co Ltd

* Says strategic partner IBM wins smart meter contract in netherlands worth 40.5 million euros ($55.14 million)

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/nam22w

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
