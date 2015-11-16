Julius Baer to raise its stake in Kairos, list the Italian group

MILAN Nov 16 Swiss bank Julius Baer
said on Monday it would raise its stake in Italian wealth
manager Kairos to as much as 80 percent and will then list it on
the Milan bourse next year.
Current shareholders in the wealth manager, including some
of its executives, will maintain a significant stake in Kairos
after the listing.
The plan aims to strengthen further Kairos's presence on the
Italian asset management sector and expand its business with
institutional investors and its private banking activities,
Julius Baer and Kairos said in a joint statement.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)