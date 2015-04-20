China developer Kaisa Group defaults on dollar bond coupon

| HONG KONG, April 20
HONG KONG, April 20 Troubled Kaisa Group
became on Monday the first Chinese property developer
to default on its dollar bonds when it confirmed it had failed
to pay a coupon on two senior notes.
Kaisa's defaults underscore the risk developers face in
China's slowing property sector, which accounts for some 15
percent of China's GDP and is a major component of the Asian
high yield universe.
Property companies listed in China or Hong Kong accounted
for 61 percent, or $28.3 billion, of all high-yield bonds issued
by Asian companies, excluding Japan and Australia, in the U.S.
dollar market in 2014, according to Thomson Reuters data. Supply
has all but disappeared this year amid the headlines from Kaisa.
Coupon payments on Kaisa's bonds due 2017
and 2018 were to be made on March 18 and March
19 respectively and the 30-day grace period expired over the
weekend.
The Shenzhen-based company said in a statement that it did
not make scheduled interest payments of $16.1 million on $250
million 2017 bonds and $35.5 million on $800 million 2018 bonds
within 30 days after the coupons were due.
"The company will continue its efforts to reach a consensual
restructuring of its outstanding debts," Kaisa said. "The
company hopes to enter into standstill agreements with certain
of its offshore debt holders as soon as practicable."
Kaisa bonds due in 2018, 2019 and in 2020 were last
indicated around 55/60 cents on the dollar, down by 5-6 points
before the announcement as traders were not expecting the coupon
to be paid. Those levels give returns similar to those implied
by the restructuring terms, analysts said.
Kaisa has failed in convincing its offshore bondholders last
month with a debt restructuring plan that included a proposal
for interest to be paid in cash only after 2017. Under the plan,
the maturity on six sets of bonds due each year through to 2020
would be extended by five years and coupons would be slashed.
There would, however, be no reduction in principal.
Rating agency Standard & Poor's downgraded Kaisa's credit
rating on March 24 to D, saying it does not expect Kaisa would
be able to restructure its onshore and offshore debt anytime
soon.
Last week, Kaisa reinstated its founding chairman Kwok Ying
Shing who had stepped down in December, days after the heavily
indebted developer said authorities in its homebase Shenzhen had
unblocked sales of several residential projects.
Traders said both events indicated Kaisa had likely reached
an agreement with the authorities in the southern Chinese city,
but might dim the prospects of a takeover deal by larger rival
Sunac China.
