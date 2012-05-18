New Issue-Kaiser Aluminum Corp sells $225 mln notes

May 18 Kaiser Aluminum Corp on Friday sold $225 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $200 million. JP Morgan was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: KAISER ALUMINUM CORP AMT $225 MLN COUPON 8.25 PCT MATURITY 06/01/2020 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 12/01/2012 MOODY'S Ba3 YIELD 8.25 PCT SETTLEMENT 05/23/2012 S&P BB-MINUS SPREAD 693 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS