New Issue-Kaiser Aluminum Corp sells $225 mln notes

May 18 Kaiser Aluminum Corp on Friday
sold $225 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement
market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 	
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $200 million.	
    JP Morgan was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: KAISER ALUMINUM CORP 	
	
AMT $225 MLN    COUPON 8.25 PCT    MATURITY    06/01/2020	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   12/01/2012 	
MOODY'S Ba3     YIELD 8.25 PCT     SETTLEMENT  05/23/2012   	
S&P BB-MINUS    SPREAD 693 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

