公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 13日 星期三

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Kaiser Aluminum names CFO executive vice president

(Corrects headline and text to say CFO Daniel Rinkenberger was named as executive vice president)

June 12 June 12 Kaiser Aluminum Corp : * On June 7, board appointed Daniel Rinkenberger as executive vice president - SEC filing * Says Rinkenberger served as co's senior vice president and CFO since April 2008- SEC filing

