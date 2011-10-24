UPDATE 1-Kaiser Aluminum Q3 profit inches past Street

* Q3 adj EPS $0.63 vs est $0.62

* Q3 rev $322 mln vs est $328.5 mln (Follows alerts)

Oct 24 Kaiser Aluminum Corp's quarterly profit inched past analysts' estimates, helped by better pricing and higher shipments, and the specialty aluminum products maker expects strong demand in its aerospace segment in 2012.

"As we look forward, our aerospace order book remains strong and we expect robust aerospace demand to continue in 2012," the company said in a statement.

July-September profit dropped to $4 million, or 23 cents a share, from $5 million, or 24 cents a share, a year-ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 63 cents a share.

Sales at the Foothill Ranch, California-based company rose 22 percent to $322 million.

The company realised 17 percent higher pricing and 3 percent higher shipments for its fabricated products in the quarter.

Analysts, on average, had expected the company to earn 62 cents a share, on revenue of $328.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Kaiser Aluminum's shares, which shed almost 20 percent of their value in the third quarter, closed at $46.06 on Monday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)